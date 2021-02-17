8 shot, 2 fatally, Tuesday in Chicago

Eight people were shot, two of them fatally, Tuesday in Chicago including two people who were shot, one fatally, in Chatham on the South Side.

Officers responded about 7:20 p.m. to a call of shots fired in the 7500 block of South Lafayette Avenue, and found two people with gunshot wounds in the parking lot of a restaurant, Chicago police said. A male, whose age wasn’t known, was shot in the head and pronounced dead at the scene. The other person, a 19-year-old man, was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center in good condition with a gunshot wound to his hand.

About an hour prior a man was killed when he was struck by a stray bullet in Bridgeport on the South Side. The 68-year-old was driving east about 6 p.m. in the 800 block of West 31st Street, when someone fired shots and gunfire went through the back window of his vehicle, striking him in the head, police said. The man’s vehicle then collided with a snowbank. He was transported to Stroger Hospital, where he died. He was not the intended target of the shooting.

In non-fatal shootings, a 27-year-old man was seriously wounded in a shooting in Hyde Park on the South Side. He was sitting in a parked vehicle about 8:50 p.m. in the 5500 block of South Everett Avenue when a male approached on foot and began firing shots, police said. The man suffered gunshot wounds to the back and buttocks. He was transported to the University of Chicago Medical Center in serious condition.

A woman was critically wounded after a man she knew opened fire through a closed door in Woodlawn. The man stood outside and kept asking to be let inside before he shot through the door, police said. The woman, 26, was shot in her abdomen and taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center. The shooting happened about 5:15 a.m. in the 6200 block of South Champlain Avenue. The shooter left the scene and was not in custody.

A man and woman were wounded in a drive-by in Gresham on the South Side. About 1 a.m., the man and woman, 19 and 20, were driving a vehicle in the 8300 block of South Damen Avenue, when someone inside a passing SUV fired shots at them, police said. The man was struck in the face and chest, while the woman was struck in the leg. The man was taken to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn in critical condition, and the woman was taken to the same hospital in good condition.

Thirty minutes prior, a 17-year-old man was wounded in a drive-by in Englewood on the South Side. About 12:30 a.m., he was walking in the 5700 block of South Laflin Street, when someone fired shots at him, striking him in the left elbow, police said. He told officers he immediately saw a dark-colored SUV flee the scene after shots were fired. The boy was brought to University of Chicago Medical Center where he was stabilized.

