Airlines required to give refunds • Missing Indiana woman found dead • Remembering Dave Matthews Band bus dump

Airlines are now required to refund money when flights are canceled or significantly delayed automatically; an Indiana woman with dementia who went missing from the Lake County Fair was found dead; and it's been 20 years since Dave Matthews Band’s infamous bridge incident in Chicago.

These are the top stories on Fox 32's Week in Review.

New automatic refund rule for flight disruptions - what you need to know

A new rule is changing the game for airline passengers when it comes to ticket refunds.

Airlines are now required to automatically refund money when flights are canceled or significantly delayed.

The new requirement is part of the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) Reauthorization Act signed by President Joe Biden earlier this year.

Cash App settlement: How to submit a claim for up to $2,500

If you’ve used Cash App in the last six years, you may be eligible for up to $2,500 as part of a class-action settlement over security breaches on the mobile payment app.

In a class-action lawsuit filed in February, Cash App users allege that Cash App Investing and its owner, Block, were negligent in their response to two data breaches. The app allows users to send and receive money, invest in stocks, buy bitcoin and make payments to certain vendors.

The lawsuit accuses Cash App of failing to have proper security controls in place and not responding to concerns about fraudulent transactions happening on the app.

Vicki Kirkwood: Indiana woman with dementia who went missing from Lake County Fair found dead

A Merrillville woman who went missing on Tuesday from the Lake County Fair has been found dead.

The Lake County Coroner's Office confirmed that the body of Vicki Kirkwood was located in a pond in a residential area in the 900 block of Mary Ellen Drive in Crown Point on Wednesday.

Chicago marks 20 years since Dave Matthews Band’s infamous bridge incident

Thursday marked exactly 20 years since one of the most revolting moments in Chicago music history.

About 120 people on a Chicago River architectural tour boat were hit by 800 pounds of excrement when the driver of a Dave Matthews Band bus emptied its septic tank on the Kinzie Street Bridge. The horrific accident sparked new efforts to restore the Chicago River.

Twenty years later, the Dave Matthews bus dump has become a stain on a city flush with history.

Dolton in Crisis: Lightfoot reveals alleged misuse of funds by Mayor Tiffany Henyard

In a jaw-dropping meeting on Thursday night, former Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot presented initial findings from her investigation into the Village of Dolton’s ‘dire’ financial situation.

The bombshell report delved into the spending habits of Dolton Mayor Tiffany Henyard and her alleged misuse of taxpayer dollars, highlighting just how much financial trouble the village is in.

Woman dies at O'Hare Airport after becoming trapped in machinery

A woman died Thursday morning at O'Hare International Airport after becoming trapped in machinery in Terminal 5.

An employee discovered the 57-year-old woman deceased while inspecting the baggage handling area at 7:45 a.m. Chicago police say their investigation has uncovered video showing the woman entering an unoccupied restricted area at 2:27 a.m. It is still unknown if the woman was a passenger.

Burglars steal over $1M in jewelry from Schaumburg's Woodfield Mall

Schaumburg police are investigating a brazen burglary at Marquise Jewelers inside Woodfield Mall, where over $1 million in jewelry was stolen during the overnight hours of Aug. 1.

The suspects gained entry to the closed jewelry store by cutting through the drywall of an adjacent vacant unit, according to police. The break-in was discovered at 9:30 a.m. on Friday, Aug. 2, when a construction worker entered the vacant space and noticed the damaged drywall.

New coffee shop drops into Chicago suburb, bringing over 20,000 drink options

A renowned coffee shop has dropped into a Chicago suburb – literally!

7 Brew Drive-thru Coffee was placed at 1203 Iroquois Avenue in Naperville by a crane and will soon be open for business.

Tim Walz picked as Kamala Harris’ running mate

Vice President Kamala Harris has picked Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz to be her running mate in the 2024 presidential election.

In a text to supporters at 9:20 a.m. CT Tuesday, Harris said she is "Pleased to share that I've made my decision: Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz will join our campaign as my running mate."

