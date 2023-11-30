Amundsen Park reopens to community after proposed migrant shelter thwarted

Amundsen Park will not be used as a migrant shelter and will reopen to the community next week, according to the city.

Back in October, the city halted programming and removed staff when the fieldhouse in Galewood was suggested as a migrant shelter.

After talks with the mayor's office and the Chicago Park District, Alderman of the 29th Ward, Chris Taliaferro, announced Wednesday that programming and staff would return on Dec. 4.

Taliaferro commended residents who stood up for their community and the park. Residents spent the month of October adamantly opposing the closing of Amundsen Park.

The plan was put "on hold" as other housing options were explored, like the building located at 1900 N. Austin.

Taliaferro said the proposal for the West Side building has also been placed on hold as of Wednesday.

"There has been a significant decrease in the number of migrants arriving and with the opportunity of other viable housing solutions, there appears to be no longer a need to house migrants at 1900 N. Austin in the immediate future," Taliaferro said in a statement.

Residents of Galewood plan to hold a news conference Thursday announcing that Amundsen Park will resume full programming.

Mayor Brandon Johnson and Taliaferro released the following statement on Amundsen Park:

"As part of this humanitarian crisis, the City opened 25 temporary shelters across Chicago, including five Chicago Park District locations. With the decompression of 10 of the 21 Chicago Police Department district locations, significant reduction in the number of new arrivals sleeping on police station floors, outdoors and at O’Hare and Midway airports, and the imminent addition of significant new shelter space, including a faith-based initiative led by Pastor John Zayas at Grace and Peace Church and other clergy, Amundsen Park is no longer in consideration for a potential shelter location and programming will resume Monday, December 4."