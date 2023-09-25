Armed robbers hit 5 pedestrians on Chicago's North Side: 'I knew exactly what was going to happen'

Armed robbers held up at least five pedestrians across several Chicago neighborhoods Sunday night.

The latest string of armed robberies were after 11 p.m. last night in the area of Halsted Street and Armitage Avenue. Three incidents involved a group of four males in a white SUV who surrounded their victims, pointed guns and demanded purses, wallets and phones. They robbed two women who were walking alone and a couple who were walking home from a show at the Salt Shed.

"A white SUV was going extremely quickly westbound and they ended up going into the wrong lane and I knew exactly what was going to happen," a victim who was robbed said. "Three guys got out, at least one maybe two of them had guns. I had a purse, they took my purse. They told my boyfriend to get down. They went through his pockets. We complied. We didn't fight. We didn't try to run and then they took off."

The robberies happened at the following times and locations:

A 42-year-old woman was robbed around 11 p.m. in the 900 block of West Armitage Avenue in Lincoln Park

A 31-year-old man was robbed around 11:15 p.m. in the 1700 block of West Hubbard Street in West Town

A 56-year-old man and a 60-year-old woman were robbed around 11:20 p.m. in the 600 block of West Armitage Street in Lincoln Park

A 27-year-old woman was robbed around 11:40 p.m. in the 1400 block of North Halsted Street in Goose Island

No one was injured in the robberies. There is no one in custody.

Area Three detectives are investigating each incident.

Over the weekend, DePaul University students were targeted, some of them were battered. Monday night there will be a community meeting with Alds. Daniel La Spata (1st) and Jesse Fuentes (26th) in response to the recent surge in crime.