At least 23 people shot in Chicago between Friday night and Saturday afternoon

A 3-year-old girl is among at least 23 people shot throughout Chicago between Friday evening and early Saturday afternoon, in a brutal start to the weekend that so far has seen one homicide.

The girl was one of at least four minors shot in Chicago so far this weekend — and 20 minors shot overall in the past week.

She was a passenger in the back seat of a vehicle about 11 p.m. on West Cermak when gunfire shattered the back window and grazed her head, according to Chicago police. She was taken to Stroger Hospital, where she was listed in good condition, officials said.

Hours earlier, a 10-year-old boy was wounded in a drive-by shooting Friday night in Burnside on the South Side. The boy was walking with his father and another child when someone inside a red car fired shots about 8:35 p.m. in the 1000 block of East 93rd Street, police said. His father drove him to the Comer Children’s Hospital with a gunshot wound to the leg, police said.

Friday afternoon, a boy, 16, was inside a vehicle in the 3000 block of West Wellington Avenue when he was shot in the leg, police said. He was taken to the Illinois Masonic Medical Center, where he was listed in good condition.

Early Saturday, another 16-year-old boy was dropped off at Holy Cross Hospital, about 12:20 a.m. with a gunshot wound to his left leg, police said. He was listed in good condition.

The fatal shooting happened about 12:30 a.m. in Avondale on the Northwest Side. A man, 25, was driving a car on West Diversey when someone in a white Jeep shot him, according to police. The man drove to Saints Mary and Elizabeth Medical Center with a gunshot wound in the back, police said. He was pronounced dead at the hospital.

In other bursts of gun violence:

Two men were wounded in separate shootings within a mile of each other in the Loop as thousands traveled downtown for Mexican Independence Day celebrations. About 1 a.m., a man, 32, got into a fight with another man on South Wacker when someone in a red sedan pulled up and opened fire, according to police. The 32-year-old was shot in the back and taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital in good condition, police said. Meanwhile, a 27-year-old man was walking on a sidewalk about a mile away in the 100 block of East Wacker when a group of people walked up and started to beat him, police said. Someone in the group then pulled out a gun and shot him. He was taken to Northwestern with a gunshot wound in the head, listed in good condition, police said.

Two men were shot in a drive-by attack during a party in the Back of the Yards neighborhood on the South Side. The men, 32 and 22, were standing outside among a group of people about 1:10 a.m. on South Justine when a black SUV drove by and someone inside opened fire, police said. The older man was struck in the right shoulder and back. He was taken to Stroger Hospital, where his condition was stabilized, police said. The younger man was shot in the lower leg and taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center, where his condition was also stabilized, police said.

Three people were shot at a funeral Saturday afternoon in Bronzeville on the South Side, according to officials. The shooting happened just after noon near Christian Tabernacle Church. Paramedics found three men with gunshot wounds, according to Chicago Fire Department Spokesperson Larry Merritt. Police say the men, 35, 29 and 26, were near the street when they were approached by a black Cadillac and someone inside opened fire. They were taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center, where police said they were in good condition.

At least 11 others were wounded in shootings throughout Chicago since Friday evening.