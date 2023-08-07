At least 6 killed, 23 wounded in weekend shootings across Chicago

Six people were killed — including an 8-year-old girl — and at least 23 others wounded in citywide shootings over the weekend.

The 8-year-old was shot to death Saturday night in Portage Park, and the man who killed her also was shot in a struggle over the weapon, officials said.

Around 9:40 p.m., the man approached the girl and a group of people in the 3500 block of North Long Avenue to complain about the noise they were making, according to Chicago police.

The girl’s father tackled the man and wrestled with the man for the weapon, a police report said. The man ended up being shot in the face and he was taken to Illinois Masonic Medical Center initially in critical condition, but he was expected to survive.

The girl, whose name was not released, was pronounced dead at Stroger Hospital, police said.

On Sunday, a man was shot and killed in the Dearborn Homes neighborhood. Jeremy Jacobs, 19, was in an argument with someone inside a building in the 2900 block of South State Street when the person fired shots, according to police and the Cook County Medical Examiner’s office. The man was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center where he later died.

A man was killed and another wounded in a shooting in the city’s East Side neighborhood early Sunday. Police found the men, 18 and 20, in the 10400 block of South Avenue N around 12:15 a.m. The 20-year-old suffered seven gunshot wounds to the body and was taken to University of Chicago Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead. The 18-year-old was taken to Advocate Trinity Hospital in good condition with a gunshot wound to the left leg.

A man was fatally shot in West Pullman early Sunday morning, police said. Shelby Redmond, 32, was in the 12100 block of South Ashland Avenue when someone fired shots just after 2 a.m., according to police. He was taken to Advocate Christ Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead.

A man was shot and killed in Englewood Sunday afternoon. The 52-year-old was in the 7100 block of South May Street just after 1 p.m. when someone fired shots, striking him in the head, police said. He was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead.

Minutes later, a man was fatally shot inside a Greater Grand Crossing home. The man, 35, suffered a gunshot wound to the chest about 1:15 p.m. while inside the home in the 6600 block of South Hartwell Avenue, according to police.

At least 21 others were wounded in citywide gun violence between 5 p.m. Friday and 5 a.m. Monday.