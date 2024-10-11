Expand / Collapse search

Autopsy pending after human head found on Chicago's West Side: officials

CHICAGO - An autopsy is pending after a human head was found in a box on Chicago's West Side, authorities said.

The discovery was made around 6 p.m. Thursday in the 2600 block of Taylor Street, according to Chicago police.

The remains were found by a person walking along the sidewalk, prompting an investigation.

The Cook County Medical Examiner's Office is working to identify the victim.

More updates will be provided as they become available.

