10 Chicago area water parks to beat the July 4th heat

It’s going to be hot this holiday weekend.

Here are 10 Chicago area water parks to help beat the heat and stay cool.

Raging Waves Water Park

Address: 4000 N Bridge St., Yorkville

As the self-proclaimed "Illinois’ largest water park," it offers a six-lane RallyRACER, giant sandbox, cyclone, wave pool, giant water bucket, lazy river, body and tube slides.

Fee: Typically $64.99 but is currently at a discount of $44.99.

Centennial Park Aquatic Center

Address: 15600 West Ave., Orland Park

It offers a zero-depth pool surrounded by a deck and lawn for lounging and water play. There are also two body-speed slides, tube and fume slides, and more.

Fee: $12, reduced to $9 after 4 p.m. for residents. $25 Monday-Thursday and $26 Friday-Sunday for non-residents.

Turtle Splash Water Park

Address: 129 W National St., West Chicago

It offers a bucket drop, a zero-depth pool surrounded by a 12-foot waterfall, body and tube slides, a splash pad, and more.

Fee: $12, reduced to $6 after 5 p.m. for residents. $15, reduced to $8 after 5 p.m.

CHICAGO, USA - JULY 31 : People enjoy the inflammable water slide during the "Slide the City" water slide event at Montrose Park in Chicago, USA on July 31, 2016. (Photo by Bilgin S. Sasmaz/Anadolu Agency/Getty Images) Expand

Rainbow Water Falls Water Park

Address: 200 Rev Morrison Blvd., Elk Grove Village

It offers four giant water slides, two picnic areas, a three-story water fun house, giant bucket drop, and more.

Fee: $12, reduced to $9 after 4 p.m. for residents. $18, reduced to $13 for non-residents after 4 p.m.

Cypress Cove Family Aquatic Park

Address: 8301 S. Janes Ave., Woodridge

It offers a family splash pad and a main pool where you can bring your floats, rafts, and pool toys.

Fee: $10 for residents. $17, reduced to $15.50 after 5 p.m. for non-residents.

Water Works Indoor Water Park

Address: 505 N. Springinsguth Rd., Schaumburg

It offers 3 water slides, a rapid water channel, sprayground, diving pool, whirlpool, and more.

Fee: $10 for residents. $14 for non-residents.

Mystic Waters Family Aquatic Center

Address: 2025 Miner St., Des Plaines

It offers two slides, drop slides, cliff dives, a lazy river, a zero-depth leisure pool, and more.

Fee: $16 for residents. $20.75 for non-residents.

White Water Canyon Water Park

Addresss: 8221 W 171st St., Tinley Park

It offers a zero-depth entry pool, a drop slide, lazy river, splash buckets, and more.

Fee: $10 for residents, $5 after 5 p.m. $20 for non-residents.

Pelican Harbor

Address: 200 Lindsey Ln., Bolingbrook

It offers a sprayground, speed slides, a lazy river, zero-depth entry pool, beach volleyball, picnic area, a pavilion, and more.

Fee: $6 for residents. $9 for non-residents.

Seascape Family Aquatic Center

Address: 1300 Moon Lake Blvd., Hoffman Estates

It offers a heated pool, water slides, a zero-depth entry pool, and more.

Fee: $12 per person Monday-Thursday, reduced to $7 after 5 p.m. $14 per person Friday-Sunday, reduced to $7 after 5 p.m.