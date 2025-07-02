10 Chicago area water parks to beat the July 4th heat
It’s going to be hot this holiday weekend.
Here are 10 Chicago area water parks to help beat the heat and stay cool.
Raging Waves Water Park
Address: 4000 N Bridge St., Yorkville
As the self-proclaimed "Illinois’ largest water park," it offers a six-lane RallyRACER, giant sandbox, cyclone, wave pool, giant water bucket, lazy river, body and tube slides.
Fee: Typically $64.99 but is currently at a discount of $44.99.
Centennial Park Aquatic Center
Address: 15600 West Ave., Orland Park
It offers a zero-depth pool surrounded by a deck and lawn for lounging and water play. There are also two body-speed slides, tube and fume slides, and more.
Fee: $12, reduced to $9 after 4 p.m. for residents. $25 Monday-Thursday and $26 Friday-Sunday for non-residents.
Turtle Splash Water Park
Address: 129 W National St., West Chicago
It offers a bucket drop, a zero-depth pool surrounded by a 12-foot waterfall, body and tube slides, a splash pad, and more.
Fee: $12, reduced to $6 after 5 p.m. for residents. $15, reduced to $8 after 5 p.m.
Rainbow Water Falls Water Park
Address: 200 Rev Morrison Blvd., Elk Grove Village
It offers four giant water slides, two picnic areas, a three-story water fun house, giant bucket drop, and more.
Fee: $12, reduced to $9 after 4 p.m. for residents. $18, reduced to $13 for non-residents after 4 p.m.
Cypress Cove Family Aquatic Park
Address: 8301 S. Janes Ave., Woodridge
It offers a family splash pad and a main pool where you can bring your floats, rafts, and pool toys.
Fee: $10 for residents. $17, reduced to $15.50 after 5 p.m. for non-residents.
Water Works Indoor Water Park
Address: 505 N. Springinsguth Rd., Schaumburg
It offers 3 water slides, a rapid water channel, sprayground, diving pool, whirlpool, and more.
Fee: $10 for residents. $14 for non-residents.
Mystic Waters Family Aquatic Center
Address: 2025 Miner St., Des Plaines
It offers two slides, drop slides, cliff dives, a lazy river, a zero-depth leisure pool, and more.
Fee: $16 for residents. $20.75 for non-residents.
White Water Canyon Water Park
Addresss: 8221 W 171st St., Tinley Park
It offers a zero-depth entry pool, a drop slide, lazy river, splash buckets, and more.
Fee: $10 for residents, $5 after 5 p.m. $20 for non-residents.
Pelican Harbor
Address: 200 Lindsey Ln., Bolingbrook
It offers a sprayground, speed slides, a lazy river, zero-depth entry pool, beach volleyball, picnic area, a pavilion, and more.
Fee: $6 for residents. $9 for non-residents.
Seascape Family Aquatic Center
Address: 1300 Moon Lake Blvd., Hoffman Estates
It offers a heated pool, water slides, a zero-depth entry pool, and more.
Fee: $12 per person Monday-Thursday, reduced to $7 after 5 p.m. $14 per person Friday-Sunday, reduced to $7 after 5 p.m.
