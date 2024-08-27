Expand / Collapse search
Excessive Heat Warning
from TUE 11:00 AM CDT until TUE 7:00 PM CDT, Kenosha County
Excessive Heat Warning
until TUE 10:00 PM CDT, Northern Cook County, Southern Cook County, Central Cook County
Excessive Heat Warning
from TUE 12:00 PM CDT until TUE 10:00 PM CDT, Grundy County, Kane County, Lake County, DeKalb County, Northern Will County, Kendall County, McHenry County, DuPage County, Kankakee County, Southern Will County, La Salle County, Eastern Will County
Heat Advisory
from TUE 12:00 PM CDT until TUE 10:00 PM CDT, Porter County, Lake County, Newton County, Jasper County
Air Quality Alert
until WED 12:00 AM CDT, Lake County, Southern Cook County, Kane County, Northern Cook County, Eastern Will County, Central Cook County, Grundy County, McHenry County, Northern Will County, DuPage County, Southern Will County, Kendall County, Porter County, Newton County, Jasper County, Lake County

Chicago-area schools to close early amid extreme heat

By Maggie Duly
Published  August 27, 2024 7:19am CDT
Severe Weather
FOX 32 Chicago

Chicago slapped with second straight day of excessive heat

Chicago could eclipse 100 degrees today as schools, city officials and residents prepare for more excessive heat.

CHICAGO - Some schools in the Chicago area will have early dismissal on Tuesday as the extreme heat continues

An Excessive Heat Warning is in effect for all of northern Illinois, while a heat advisory is in effect for most of northwestern Indiana.

The Chicago area could see temperatures as high as 99, or even possibly, 100 degrees. The "feels like" temperatures will be between 105 and 115 degrees. 

Lyons Township High School D204 implemented an early dismissal schedule for Tuesday. Students will be released at 11:30 a.m. due to the weather forecast. 

Central School District 301 in Burlington canceled early childhood classes and issued an early release for all elementary-high school students. The middle and high schools will dismiss class at 10 a.m. while the elementary schools will be released at 11 a.m. 

In-person classes were canceled for Banneker Elementary at Marquette in Gary as they work on the building's HVAC system. 

Chicago Public Schools canceled all outdoor athletic activities. All outdoor practices will either be moved indoors or canceled. 