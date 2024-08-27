Chicago-area schools to close early amid extreme heat

Some schools in the Chicago area will have early dismissal on Tuesday as the extreme heat continues.

An Excessive Heat Warning is in effect for all of northern Illinois, while a heat advisory is in effect for most of northwestern Indiana.

The Chicago area could see temperatures as high as 99, or even possibly, 100 degrees. The "feels like" temperatures will be between 105 and 115 degrees.

Lyons Township High School D204 implemented an early dismissal schedule for Tuesday. Students will be released at 11:30 a.m. due to the weather forecast.

Central School District 301 in Burlington canceled early childhood classes and issued an early release for all elementary-high school students. The middle and high schools will dismiss class at 10 a.m. while the elementary schools will be released at 11 a.m.

In-person classes were canceled for Banneker Elementary at Marquette in Gary as they work on the building's HVAC system.

Chicago Public Schools canceled all outdoor athletic activities. All outdoor practices will either be moved indoors or canceled.