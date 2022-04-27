Chicago crime: 6 shot in 3 separate shootings in 10-hour span, community leaders want federal help

You would expect a chilly Wednesday in Chicago to be relatively quiet, but that was not the case.

In a 10-hour span, there were at least six people shot in three separate shooting incidents.

The first crime scene unfolded at 4:30 a.m. A 16-year-old boy was shot in the head by a passing van in the 390 block of W. Jackson Boulevard. He's now fighting for his life.

At 9:30 a.m., a woman was shot in the Target parking lot at the Brickyard Mall. She later died from her injuries.

At 2:30 p.m., there was a mass shooting in West Garfield Park that left four people wounded, including a 17-year-old in critical condition.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 32 CHICAGO APP FOR BREAKING NEWS ALERTS

Historically, neighborhoods on the South and West sides of the city have been plagued by crime. Instead of addressing that, the Chicago Police Department joined forces with the Cook County Sheriff’s Office to combat rising crime in downtown, opening a sheriff's post in River North.

"Criminals seeing more police, diminishes their opportunity to commit crimes," said CPD Superintendent David Brown.

Now, the question remains, what about everybody else?

Reverend Jesse Jackson, Father Michael Pfleger and others gathered on the South Side calling for a plan.

"It's interesting to me that we are opening something in River North, when the highest violence in this city is not in River North," said Saint Sabina Church Leader, Father Michael Pfleger.

Advertisement

The local community leaders want Mayor Lori Lightfoot to come up with a violence prevention strategy and the Biden Administration to offer federal help.