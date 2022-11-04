Chicago officials lay out Election Day security plans

With voters heading to the polls Tuesday, city officials met Friday morning to discuss how to keep election judges, polling places and voters safe.

The meeting took place at the Chicago Board of Elections Loop super site.

Chicago police, the Cook County State's Attorney's Office and the Board of Elections announced a coordinated effort to not just keep voters and poll workers safe, but also to minimize the possibility of fraud or irregularities.

"We're partnering with local law enforcement and community organizations to ensure every resident can safely exercise their right to vote," CPD Supt. David Brown said.

Brown said they will assign officers to fixed posts in some areas but that they will give special attention to all 2,000 voting sites, each one of those sites getting checked during officer's shifts. Police will also be stationed at the warehouses where voting equipment is stored.

The Chicago Board of Elections will put 400 of its own investigators throughout city precincts, most of them off-duty or retired law enforcement officers assigned to monitor polling places, maintain order and remove any election judges or poll-watchers who are acting problematic. They will also ensure that polling places both open and close on-time.

"We will also be ensuring that anyone who wishes to use election day for threats of intimidation, or violence for anyone who seeks to cast their ballot, will be held accountable to the fullest extent of the law," said Cook County State's Attorney Kim Foxx.

The Cook County State's Attorney's Office has also set up election integrity hotlines, via phone or email, where voters can report anything suspicious.