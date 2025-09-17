Chicago families worry about ICE, but new law promises school protections

The Brief Families in Chicago and the suburbs are increasingly concerned as ICE ramps up enforcement, with parents worried about sending children to school. A new Illinois law, "Safe Schools for All," will require school districts by July 1, 2026, to establish protocols if ICE agents or federal officials appear on campus. Chicago Public Schools says educators remain focused on teaching and supporting families, noting there have been no reports of ICE at schools.



As U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents increase their presence in Chicago and the suburbs, concern is growing among families.

For some parents, even the daily routine of getting children to school now comes with fear and uncertainty.

What we know:

Education experts say it is normal for undocumented residents to feel anxious about sending their children to class, especially in recent days. But school districts are taking steps to protect students, and attendance remains critical for children’s learning.

On Wednesday, Erika Mendez, director of early childhood and K-12 education policy for the Latino Policy Forum, explained that a new law, "Safe Schools for All," was passed last month.

By July 1 of next year, school districts will be required to adopt protocols outlining what to do if ICE agents or other federal officials appear on campus.

Some schools, she noted, already have similar measures in place. And, importantly, there are no reports of ICE agents showing up at area schools.

"The first is that it's meant to ensure that schools don't exclude children or families from participating in education. It's meant to restrict school leaders or schools from disclosing information about a family and a child's status and while those two things in itself. They aren't new practices that school districts should be complying with," Mendez said.

What's next:

Chicago Public Schools has issued a statement in response to the ICE operations in the Chicago area, shared below.

"Chicago Public Schools (CPS) collaborates closely with city and state government agencies and community-based organizations to ensure students and school communities experience safe, welcoming, and inclusive learning environments. Schools provide the safest and most supportive setting for students. CPS consistently relies on District policies and procedures to guide and support both staff and students while continuously evaluating their implementation. Amid external federal law enforcement actions, CPS leadership, staff, and students remain focused on teaching and learning."