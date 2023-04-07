Fallen firefighters receive motorcade escort to Chicago funeral homes

Chicago mourns the loss of two firefighters killed in the line of duty this week.

The bodies of Firefighter Jermaine Pelt and Lt. Jan Tchoryk will be transported from the Medical Examiner's office to funeral homes Friday.

Firefighter Pelt, 49, was killed while battling a multi-alarm blaze Tuesday morning at a home in the West Pullman neighborhood.

The ME officially ruled Pelt’s death an accident from inhaling smoke and soot.

Pelt served with the Chicago Fire Department since 2005. He leaves behind two children, a 6-year-old and adult daughter he recently walked down the aisle for her wedding.

The next day, Lt. Jan Tchoryk, 55, died while battling a fire in a high-rise in Gold Coast.

Tchoryk died of hypertensive-arteriosclerotic cardiovascular disease. The ME said he died of natural causes.

Crews were responding to a fire on the 27th floor of a condo building near Division and DuSable Lake Shore Drive. Officials said Tchoryk collapsed on the 11th floor stairs.

Tchoryk had been a Chicago Firefighter since 1997 and worked out of Tower 10 on Division.

Lt. Tchoryk will be transported to a funeral home on the Northwest Side of the city at 9:30 a.m. Firefighter Pelt's body will be escorted to Blake and Lamb Funeral Home at 1 p.m.

The outbound Eisenhower Expressway was closed past Damen Avenue for Tchoryk's procession. There will be rolling closures the entire way to Cumberland Chapels in Norridge.