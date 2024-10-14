Chicago high school senior gets $5,000 surprise grant for exemplary service

Brother Rice High School focused on community service and academic achievement this Columbus Day.

One student received a surprise award for serving as a role model for others.

The students started the day in service, collecting hygiene products to be donated to the Morgan Park Food Pantry.

Students attended an assembly to celebrate various achievements, but it turned out they were assembled for a surprise announcement. One student won The Keith Award, a $5,000 grant for service to others.

Keith Meleragno has given out the award for the past three years to students who go above and beyond. The money can be used for college, charity, a down payment on their first home or a major medical bill.

"Whether it’s giving and participating in food pantries, or getting involved in Special Olympics, or raising money for food banks, they’ve just gone over and above, doing it for people that they’ve never met," Meleragno said.

When the winner was announced, senior Jay Jilek was completely surprised.

"It definitely caught me off guard. I was not expecting it at all," Jileck said.

To others, it’s no surprise. Jilek is a three-sport athlete who devotes his spare time to a long list of service activities like feeding the homeless, serving as a camp counselor, leading the Special Education Inclusion program and mentoring younger students.

"Everything is just about growing as a person but also helping the other people around you grow as well. So that’s kind of the general goal, to get everyone better than when they came in," Jileck said.

In addition to The Keith Award, other students were recognized at the assembly. There were two students with perfect ACT scores and many others who have served the community.