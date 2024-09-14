Chicago man charged in string of violent robberies on SW Side

The Brief Kentrell Brown, 26, faces multiple charges, including armed robbery, home invasion, and vehicular hijacking. He is accused of robbing several people, firing shots inside a home, and stealing a vehicle early Thursday morning. Brown was arrested at 3:08 a.m. on West 47th Street and will appear in court on Saturday.



A Chicago man has been charged in connection with a string of violent robberies on the city's Southwest Side early Thursday morning.

Kentrell Brown, 26, was arrested around 3:08 a.m. on Thursday in the 3500 block of West 47th Street in Brighton Park, according to Chicago police.

Police said Brown pulled out a gun and stole belongings from a 29-year-old man in the 4900 block of South Western Avenue in Gage Park shortly after 1 a.m.

About eight minutes later, Brown took the personal property from a 39-year-old woman and another 20-year-old man before entering a West Lawn home in the 6200 block of South Kolin Avenue where more property was taken. Brown allegedly fired gunshots inside the home, which was occupied, but no one was hurt.

Around 1:40 a.m., Brown then approached a 17-year-old boy in the 3300 block of West 59th Place in Chicago Lawn with his gun drawn and took his belongings, police said.

The last incident occurred just after 2:30 a.m. in the 3600 block of West 38th Street in Brighton Park where Brown took the vehicle of a 42-year-old man, according to police.

Brown was charged with three counts of armed robbery, one count of home invasion, one count of vehicular hijacking and one count of armed kidnapping.

He is expected to appear in court for a detention hearing on Saturday.