Chicago man and accomplice accused of robbing elderly couple after casino win

Two men allegedly attacked and robbed an elderly couple after they won "a considerable amount of money" at a Des Plaines casino earlier this year.

Michael Britton of Chicago was charged with armed robbery, aggravated robbery and robbery of a victim over 60, according to a statement from the Fox Lake Police Department.

Officials said Britton and a second male suspect, Aramie Kent of Maywood, followed the couple home from Rivers Casino on Feb. 10 at 6:50 a.m.

When the couple arrived at their home in the area of Grace Avenue and Rolland Place, Britton and Kent pointed a gun at them and grabbed a paper bag from one of the victim's hands, which they believed contained the winnings from the casino.

Police said Britton and Kent fled the scene on foot before getting into a vehicle and speeding away.

The couple was not injured in the robbery, police said.

Britton was taken into custody on Aug. 28 and is awaiting trial after police were able to identify him as one of the suspects through license plate recognition cameras.

An arrest warrant has been issued for Kent, who is still on the run. Anyone who knows his whereabouts is asked to contact Fox Lake police at 847-587-3100.