Chicago's Rainbow PUSH Coalition celebrates MLK Day with annual scholarship breakfast

By
Published 
Chicago
FOX 32 Chicago

CHICAGO - Cold weather didn't keep anyone away from PUSH Excel's 34th Annual Martin Luther King Jr. Scholarship Breakfast Monday morning. 

The tradition kicked off with a press conference by Cook County leaders at the Apostolic Church of God in Woodlawn

Cook County Board President Toni Preckwinkle spoke, thanking fellow county commissioners for their support and dedication to the community. 

Rainbow PUSH Coalition leaders brought attention to helping children in Chicago and how they are fighting to keep them safe from gun violence, beginning with assistance for those with mental health issues. 

Fox 32's very own Nate Rodgers emceed the program that took place after breakfast. 

The event raises money for college students in desperate need of assistance. Since the inaugural event in 1991, Push Excel has supported thousands of students by distributing $20 million worth of scholarships. 