These are Chicago's 10 most dangerous neighborhoods, according to PropertyClub

When it comes to relocating, safety is often top of mind.

While Chicago is known for its summer fun, harsh winters, sports, entertainment, food scene, and diversity, its reputation has also been plagued by crime. However, data from the Chicago Police Department reported shootings and homicides were down in 2023 compared to the year prior.

PropertyClub ranked the top 10 most dangerous Chicago neighborhoods in 2023. See the results below.

The chances of becoming a victim of any type of crime in South Shore is 1 in 13, according to PropertyClub. Robbery and assault are common in this South Side neighborhood, and murder and gun violence are much higher than the national average.

In 2021, there were about 7,682 crimes per 100,000 people in Riverdale – which is located on the far South Side of Chicago. Residents have a 1 in 39 chance of becoming a victim of violent crime, according to PropertyClub. As for property crime, the chances of becoming a victim are 1 in 22.

In 2020, the crime rate was 8,724 incidents per 100,000 people in South Side Grand Crossing – making the crime in this neighborhood 317% higher than the national crime rate, according to PropertyClub. Gun violence is common in Grand Crossing, and residents have a 1 in 18 chance of becoming a victim of property crime.

Located on Chicago's West Side, Austin is one of the worst neighborhoods in terms of crime, according to PropertyClub. In 2022, this neighborhood ranked 9th in violent crime and 20th in property crime. It also ranked 5th in quality-of-life crimes (loitering, vagrancy, unruly conduct).

This Southwest Side neighborhood has an overall crime rate of 9,551 per 100,000 people – making it twice the Chicago average, according to PropertyClub. You have a 1 in 37 chance of becoming a victim of violent crime in West Englewood, and a 1 in 15 shot of becoming a victim of a property crime. Burglary, assault and robbery are common.

You have a 1 in 10 chance of becoming a victim of any type of crime in this West Side neighborhood, according to PropertyClub. Gun violence and gang activity are a problem. East Garfield Park has a historically high violent and property crime rate.

According to PropertyClub, North Lawndale on Chicago's West Side was a developing neighborhood until the 2008 recession hit. It's estimated that about 70% of men aged 17 to 45 in North Lawndale have criminal records. You have a 1 in 9 chance of becoming a victim of any type of crime in North Lawndale – and its crime rate is 198% higher than the Chicago average.

This South Side neighborhood has a historically high number of residents living below the poverty line, according to PropertyClub. In 2022, the crime rate in Englewood was 125% higher than the Chicago average. The neighborhood has high murder rates and gun violence incidents.

Located on the city's West Side, crime in West Garfield Park is 257% higher than the rest of Chicago, according to PropertyClub. You have a 1 in 20 chance of becoming a victim of violent crime – and the violent crime can be attributed to gang activity.

According to PropertyClub, this South Side neighborhood is the most dangerous in Chicago. Its violent crime rate is 701% higher than the national average, and its overall crime rate is 297% higher than the national average. Murder, robbery and assault are common.

PropertyClub reports Chicago is about 67% more dangerous than the U.S. average.

PropertyClub also wrote a report earlier this year on the safest neighborhoods in Chicago. They are:

10. North Center

9. Streeterville

8. West Lawn

7. Rogers Park

6. Westmont

5. Mount Greenwood

4. Lake View

3. Forest Glen

2. Norwood Park

1. Edison Park

To see the full reports, tap here: Most Dangerous | Most Safe