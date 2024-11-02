Chicago police investigate string of commercial burglaries dating back to April
CHICAGO - Chicago police are investigating a recent string of burglaries targeting businesses across the city.
Since April, there have been eleven reported incidents targeting businesses in Noble Square, East Ukrainian Village, River West, Fulton Market District, Greektown, South Loop, River North, and West Town.
In each case, police said, a lone offender, described as an African American male between 18 and 30 years old, wearing a dark hooded sweatshirt, dark jacket, dark pants, and a dark ski mask, broke into the business using a pry tool. Once inside, the suspect stole cash registers, safes full of cash, and high-end bottled alcohol.
The specific incidents occurred on the following dates and locations:
- On April 19 in the 1500 block of W. Chicago Ave. at 3:27 AM (Noble Square)
- On July 1 in the 1500 block of W. Chicago Ave. at 2:15 AM (Noble Square)
- On July 11 in the 1900 block of W. Chicago Ave. at 3:30 AM (East Ukrainian Village)
- On Sept. 11 in the 700 block of N. Milwaukee Ave. at 2:39 AM (River West)
- On Sept. 11 in the 500 block of N. Ogden Ave. at 2:47 AM (Fulton Market)
- On Oct. 2 in the 300 block of S. Halsted St. at 2:15 AM (Greektown)
- On Oct. 6 in the 1400 block of S. Michigan Ave. at 2:00 AM (South Loop)
- On Oct. 11 in the 0-100 block of W. Illinois St. at 7:03 AM (River North)
- On Oct. 25 in the 400 block of N. Ogden Ave. at 2:30 AM (Fulton Market)
- On Nov. 1 in the 1400 block of N. Ashland Ave. at 4:22 AM (West Town)
- On Nov. 1 in the 0-100 block of W. Illinois St. at 5:43 AM (River North)
Anyone with information about these incidents is asked to contact Area Three Detectives at (312) 744-8263 or submit an anonymous tip online at CPDTIP.com.