Chicago police investigate string of commercial burglaries dating back to April

Chicago police are investigating a recent string of burglaries targeting businesses across the city.

Since April, there have been eleven reported incidents targeting businesses in Noble Square, East Ukrainian Village, River West, Fulton Market District, Greektown, South Loop, River North, and West Town.

In each case, police said, a lone offender, described as an African American male between 18 and 30 years old, wearing a dark hooded sweatshirt, dark jacket, dark pants, and a dark ski mask, broke into the business using a pry tool. Once inside, the suspect stole cash registers, safes full of cash, and high-end bottled alcohol.

The specific incidents occurred on the following dates and locations:

Anyone with information about these incidents is asked to contact Area Three Detectives at (312) 744-8263 or submit an anonymous tip online at CPDTIP.com.