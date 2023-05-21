Chicago police looking for robbery crew who targeted 9 victims in 1 hour

Chicago police are once again looking for a team of four robbers who rapidly move from target to target.

Sunday's robbery spree – targeting 9 people in 1 hour – happened in the Bucktown, Logan Square and West Town neighborhoods. Last weekend, a similar robbery spree targeted 10 people in 30 minutes in the Hermosa and Humboldt Park neighborhoods.

Police have not said whether they believe same robbery crew is responsible for both, but the methods are similar: the 4 robbers jump out of a car with guns drawn, threaten the victims and steal their stuff, then take off in their car.

On Sunday, May 21, the robberies happened at:

2000 Block of West Webster Ave. in Bucktown at 12:27 a.m.

1200 Block of North Damen Ave. in West Town at 12:30 a.m.

2700 Block of North Milwaukee Ave. in Logan Square at 1 a.m.

2200 Block of West Webster Ave. at 1:03 a.m.

2600 Block of North Kedzie Ave. at 1:05 a.m.

2900 Block of West Armitage Ave. at 1:08 a.m.

3000 Block of North Kimball Ave. at 1:15 a.m.

3200 Block of North Elston Ave. at 1:27 a.m.

3100 Block of North California Ave. at 1:30 a.m.

On Sunday, May 14, 4 robbers targeted 10 people in 30 minutes: