Chicago police warn North Side residents to watch out after four carjackings in three days

Chicago police are warning North Side residents to watch out after four carjackings in just three days.

The suspects did the usual: threatened the victims with a gun and drove off with their cars.

The carjackings happened at:

N. Troy near Diversey in Logan Square on Dec. 4 at 7:55 a.m.

W. Belmont near Kimball in Avondale on Dec. 5, at 5 a.m.

N. Mozart near Diversey in Logan Square on Dec. 5 at 7:56 p.m.

W. Belmont near the Kennedy in Avondale on Dec. 6 at 5:10 a.m.

If you have information, contact Chicago police at 312-746-7394.

