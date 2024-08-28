Expand / Collapse search

Overnight storms leave more than 20,000 in Chicago area without power

By and Fox 32 News
Published  August 28, 2024 5:47am CDT
Severe Weather
North suburbs hit hard by last night's storms

Clean up is underway this morning because of the severe storms overnight. FOX 32's Joanie Lum is live in Evanston where a lot of trees came down.

EVANSTON, Ill. - Tens of thousands of people woke up without power Wednesday morning after late-night storms blew through the Chicago area, downing trees and causing damage.

ComEd reports 23,332 people were experiencing outages as of 6 a.m. Wednesday. At 10 p.m. last night, more than 40,000 customers were without power. You can tap here to check out current outages.

Wind gusts of up to 60 mph, scattered lightning and even hail came down in several rounds of storms across the area. Cook, DuPage and Lake counties were all under Severe Thunderstorm Warnings.

Large trees were brought down in Evanston, including one near Northwestern University's John Evans Alumni Center.

Chicago broke a heat record on Tuesday, with temperatures at O'Hare Airport reaching 99 degrees, surpassing the previous record of 97 degrees set on August 27, 1973.

Today's weather will be slightly cooler but still muggy with temperatures in the mid-80s.

Gusty winds, rain and lightning wreaked damage on many Chicago-area neighborhoods on Tuesday night.