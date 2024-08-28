Overnight storms leave more than 20,000 in Chicago area without power

The Brief Severe late-night storms with wind gusts up to 60 mph caused extensive damage and power outages in the Chicago area. Cook, DuPage, and Lake counties experienced the brunt of the storms, which brought down large trees. Chicago broke a heat record on Tuesday, with temperatures reaching 99 degrees at O'Hare Airport.



Tens of thousands of people woke up without power Wednesday morning after late-night storms blew through the Chicago area, downing trees and causing damage.

ComEd reports 23,332 people were experiencing outages as of 6 a.m. Wednesday. At 10 p.m. last night, more than 40,000 customers were without power. You can tap here to check out current outages.

Wind gusts of up to 60 mph, scattered lightning and even hail came down in several rounds of storms across the area. Cook, DuPage and Lake counties were all under Severe Thunderstorm Warnings.

Large trees were brought down in Evanston, including one near Northwestern University's John Evans Alumni Center.

Chicago broke a heat record on Tuesday, with temperatures at O'Hare Airport reaching 99 degrees, surpassing the previous record of 97 degrees set on August 27, 1973.

Today's weather will be slightly cooler but still muggy with temperatures in the mid-80s.