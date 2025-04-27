Chicago crime: 3 shot, 1 killed in separate overnight incidents, police say

The Brief Three people were shot, one fatally, around Chicago overnight between Saturday night and early Sunday morning, police said. The shootings happened in the Bridgeport, Burnside, and Back of the Yards neighborhoods. The victims ranged in age from 20 to 36 years old.



Three people were shot, one fatally, in separate overnight incidents between Saturday night and early Sunday morning in Chicago.

The victims ranged in age from 20 to 36 years old, according to the Chicago Police Department.

Chicago shootings

Bridgeport shooting:

Officers responded to the 2500 block of South Hillock Avenue in Bridgeport around 11:30 p.m. for a call of a person shot.

They found the victim, a 36-year-old man, on the ground, police said.

The victim was getting out of his car when a red SUV approached him, and an unknown offender inside the SUV shot at him multiple times. He was taken to Stroger Hospital where he died.

The Cook County Medical Examiner's Office identified the victim as Nicholas Pinto.

No one is in custody in connection with the shooting.

Area detectives are investigating.

Burnside shooting:

Officers responded to the shooting in the 600 block of East 92nd Place in the Burnside neighborhood around 1:16 a.m.

The victim, a 31-year-old man, was inside his home when he was shot through the front door in the left thigh.

Paramedics treated the victim, and he was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center in good condition.

No one is in custody in connection with the shooting.

Area detectives are investigating.

Back of the Yards shooting:

Officers responded to a call of a person shot in the 5400 block of South Damen Avenue in the Back of the Yards neighborhood around 1:30 a.m.

The victim, a 20-year-old man, was inside a car when a silver SUV approached and someone inside fired shots at him.

The victim was shot in his left foot and took himself to Rush Hospital in good condition.

No one is in custody in connection with the shooting. Area detectives are investigating.