Week in Review: Solar eclipse in Chicago • Cicadas to arrive this spring • Video of police shootout released

A total solar eclipse was visible across the country on Monday drawing millions of people out to look up; two broods of cicadas are expected to emerge at the same time this spring; and reactions continue to pour in after a shocking video of a police-involved shootout was released to the public this week.

Here's Fox 32's Week in Review:

Track the solar eclipse as it moves over Chicago, Illinois and Indiana

Millions of people looked to the sky this past Monday to catch a glimpse of a historic eclipse that was visible across the country. Fox 32 followed the event live on Monday from Chicago to Indianapolis.

Cicadas set to make loud arrival in Chicago area, residents urged to take precautions

With "Cicada-geddon" just weeks away, residents are bracing for the impending invasion while considering measures to deter the pests from lingering. For many Chicagoans who rarely hear planes overhead unless they reside near Midway or O'Hare airports, a change is on the horizon. This year, the city is set to experience a rare double dose of cicadas, whose loud chorus rivals the roar of jet engines.

Brookfield Zoo announces lineup for summer concert series

Brookfield Zoo is preparing to celebrate the 90th anniversary of its summer concert series, featuring performances from renowned artists. Presented by Meijer, Roaring Nights promises three evenings of music, entertainment and animal encounters on the Zoo's East Mall.

Video shows 96 shots fired in deadly officer-involved shootout on Chicago's West Side

Video of an officer-involved shooting that left a man dead in Garfield Park last month was released by Chicago's police oversight agency Tuesday morning. Dexter Reed Jr., 26, was shot multiple times and died from his injuries after being taken to Mt. Sinai Hospital.

Chaos erupts outside Chicago police station after videos released of deadly officer-involved shooting

Outside CPD's 11th district on Tuesday, chaos erupted as demonstrators blocked streets and clashed with police. Nearly 100 activists and concerned Chicago residents gathered in solidarity, demanding justice following the death of Dexter Reed.

Beloved K9 Dax passes away just days after official retirement ceremony

K9 Dax, an esteemed member of the Lake County Sheriff's Office, has passed away. His death was announced Friday afternoon. Just two days earlier, on April 10, the sheriff's office held an official retirement ceremony.

Tiffany Henyard tried to conceal alleged sexual assault by Chicago activist, lawsuit claims

A well-known Chicago community activist associated with helping crime victims is now being accused of sexual assault. The allegations against Andrew Holmes are made in a lawsuit filed Monday evening by a former employee of the Village of Dolton and a Dolton police officer.

Cook County Clerk dies at 73 following recent hospitalization

Cook County Clerk Karen Yarbrough has died at the age of 73. A spokesperson confirmed she passed away Sunday afternoon, while surrounded by her husband and family. Yarbrough was hospitalized last week with a serious medical condition, but further information has not been released, as her family requested privacy.

Suburban teen game raises safety concerns after close call with concealed carry holder

A game popular among suburban teenagers is raising serious safety concerns after a recent incident involving a concealed carry holder in Gurnee. The game, known as "Senior Assassins," involves participants targeting each other with water guns while catching them off guard. However, the use of realistic-looking water guns has prompted alarm among authorities.

Ryan Harris murder: Chicago child killer Floyd Durr dies in prison

A Chicago child killer died this week in prison while serving a life sentence. Floyd Durr, 55, was convicted for the murder of 11-year-old Ryan Harris in 1998, a heinous crime that shocked the Englewood community and garnered national attention.