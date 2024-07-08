Chicago weekend violence • NASCAR Street Race cleanup underway • Bulls trade DeMar DeRozan

Chicago violence: More than 100 people shot over long holiday weekend

More than 100 people were shot and 19 were killed in Chicago over the four-day Fourth of July weekend, according to police.

From the morning of Thursday, July 4, through 11:59 p.m. Sunday, dozens of shootings were reported, including several mass shootings, leaving 84 people wounded.

Two women died while shielding three children from gunfire in Chicago's Grand Crossing neighborhood early Thursday morning.

Superintendent Larry Snelling and Mayor Brandon Johnson plan to address the violence over the weekend and discuss crime victim services available to residents in need of support.

Streets around Grant Park reopen after NASCAR Chicago Street Race weekend

Several streets around Grant Park are scheduled to reopen after the NASCAR Chicago Street Race concluded Sunday.

The reopening will occur in phases through Tuesday, July 9.

Some inner street closures are expected to remain until July 18 as the track wall, fence, and viewing structures are removed, according to the Office of Emergency Management & Communications.

Did the Chicago Bulls get enough from the Kings? Grading the DeMar DeRozan trade

The Chicago Bulls now lack some dependability.

Chicago reportedly traded star guard DeMar DeRozan to the Sacramento Kings on Saturday, breaking apart the Bulls' big three of DeRozan, Zach laVine and Nikola Vucevic.

This was a deal that needed to happen for the Bulls.

For DeRozan, the NBA ironman gets a chance to lift a competitor when two bonafide star-power players in Domantas Sabonis and De’Aaron Fox. This gives the Kings a "big three," much like the Bulls made three years ago with DeRozan, LaVine and Vucevic.

Chicago man robbed victim at gunpoint in Elmhurst, tried to flee in Uber disguised as woman: prosecutors

A Chicago man was arrested after he allegedly robbed a victim at gunpoint in Elmhurst and then attempted to flee the scene in an Uber disguised as a woman.

Bennie Gates, 19, faces one felony count of armed robbery with a firearm.

At about 7:09 a.m. on July 5, Elmhurst police officers, who were on patrol in the area of Berkely and St. Charles Road, were flagged down by an individual who told them he had just been robbed by a man with a gun, later identified as Gates, prosecutors said.

While investigating, officers learned that the victim offered Gates a ride to Elmhurst for $40 after picking him up from the Chicago Greyhound Bus Station.

Chicagoans welcome Palestinian boy in need of medical care with open arms at O'Hare airport

A Palestinian boy needing medical help received a large welcome at O'Hare International Airport on Sunday evening.

Hundreds of community members were there to greet Bara Hadi Abu Alroos, 7, when he arrived in Chicago with his mother and sister, Elaf.

He suffered a right arm fracture and one of his legs was amputated below the knee when his home in Rafah was hit by a bomb.

Both his father and grandmother were killed in the blast.

Boeing agrees to plea deal to avoid criminal trial over deadly 737 Max crashes

Boeing has agreed to plead guilty to a criminal fraud conspiracy charge to avoid a criminal trial in connection with a Justice Department investigation into two deadly crashes involving 737 MAX jetliners, FOX Business can confirm.

The criminal case relates to two 737 MAX jetliner crashes in Indonesia and Ethiopia in 2018 and 2019 in which 346 people were killed, leading to demands from the victims' families for Boeing to face prosecution.

"We can confirm that we have reached an agreement in principle on terms of a resolution with the Justice Department, subject to the memorialization and approval of specific terms," a spokesperson for Boeing told FOX Business.