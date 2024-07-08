Chicago violence: More than 100 people shot over long holiday weekend

More than 100 people were shot and 19 were killed in Chicago over the four-day Fourth of July weekend, according to police.

From the morning of Thursday, July 4, through 11:59 p.m. Sunday, dozens of shootings were reported, including several mass shootings, leaving 84 people wounded.

Two women died while shielding three children from gunfire in Chicago's Grand Crossing neighborhood early Thursday morning.

Neekshia Strong, 45, and her 24-year-old niece, Capri Edwards, were inside a home when several rounds were fired from outside.

Edwards' 5-year-old and 8-year-old sons were taken to Comer Children’s Hospital where they remain in critical condition. Their cousin, an 8-year-old, was also shot and is also in critical condition. One of the older boys was later pronounced dead.

A mass shooting in Little Italy left eight people wounded early Friday morning. Officers found the victims, ranging from 18 to 74 years old in the 1300 block of West Hastings Street at 12:15 a.m.

Four people were shot early Sunday morning in Chicago's Bronzeville neighborhood. Gunfire erupted between a group on the street and individuals inside a truck. Two of the victims were listed in critical condition.

Superintendent Larry Snelling and Mayor Brandon Johnson plan to address the violence over the weekend and discuss crime victim services available to residents in need of support. They will hold a news conference at 9 a.m.

