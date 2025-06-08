Chicago police investigating string of West Side burglaries at cellular tower sites

The Brief A series of burglaries have occurred since March at multiple West Side locations. A thief cuts through fences to steal copper and electrical parts from cellular tower sites. Police are investigating and asking for tips as they search for a suspect.



Police are investigating a string of break-ins targeting cellular tower sites across several West Side neighborhoods, where a thief has taken copper and electrical components.

What we know:

The burglaries have taken place in Humboldt Park, Garfield Park, North Lawndale and Austin, according to Chicago police.

In each case, someone cut through a chain link fence to get onto private property and stole copper wire, copper battery straps, and electrical boxes from cellular towers and related equipment.

Here’s where and when the thefts took place:

3000 block of W. Van Buren St. (East Garfield Park): Between 10 a.m. March 4 and 8 a.m. March 7

700 block of N. Pulaski Rd (Humboldt Park): Between 2 p.m. April 26 and 8 a.m. April 27

700 block of N. Pulaski Rd (Humboldt Park): April 29 around 5:30 a.m.

4500 block of W. Wilcox St. (West Garfield Park): May 6 at 7:30 p.m.

4100 block of W. Ogden Ave. (North Lawndale): May 10 at 9:30 a.m.

800 block of N. Lorel Ave. (Austin): Between 10:30 a.m. May 20 and 11:34 a.m. May 21

5300 block of W. Chicago Ave. (Austin): May 21 between 5 a.m. and 1 p.m.

Police are looking for a Black man described as about 6-foot-2, wearing a dark T-shirt, dark jeans, and a dark sweater.

What's next:

Area Four detectives are investigating. Police ask anyone with information to call 312-746-8253 or submit an anonymous tip at CPDTIP.com.