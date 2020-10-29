Illinois reports record COVID-19 case count, Chicago eases some restrictions

With Chicago’s indoor dining closing down Friday, many folks along West Madison Street are enjoying the freedom while it lasts.

“We’re out getting in a last meal before we’re in takeout for rest of the winter, I assume,” said Erica Bennett, who was dining in the West Loop.

Starting Saturday, Chicago restaurants and bars can only offer takeout options. Those businesses must also shut down by 11 p.m, and grocery stores will stop selling alcohol at 9 p.m.

“When every single metric is trending poorly, we have to take meaningful action to keep our people safe,” said Gov. Pritzker.

“I have a background in healthcare. I get why we’re taking these precautions. Don’t wanna risk exposure to myself or other people,” said Steve, a resident of the West Loop.

Health officials are now identifying cases of patients diagnosed with the flu and coronavirus at the same time.

They advise everyone to get a flu shot.

Additionally, health officials say it appears some people aren’t cooperating with contact tracers once they’re contacted.

“We’re hearing from the health departments every day that some people won’t answer their phone and won’t call back,” said Dr. Ngozi Ezike, Illinois Public Health Director.

Dr. Ezike is urging folks who receive a call from a contact tracer, to cooperate and answer questions as information is kept confidential, and it will help slow the spread of COVID-19.