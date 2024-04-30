Construction set to begin on Navy Pier Marina this year - here's when it will open

article

NPM Venture LLC, operating as Navy Pier Marina (NPM), officially secured all necessary permits this week to start construction on the Navy Pier Marina this year, with plans for it to be operational by the summer of 2025.

The privately funded project will be a transient marina, meaning boaters can rent slips for hours or days as opposed to docking for an entire season.

The marina will occupy the North Slip of Navy Pier — not far from Chicago's water treatment facility.

The City Council unanimously approved plans for the marina back in 2016. However, in 2021, the Chicago Department of Transportation (CDOT) denied the harbor permit developers needed to start construction, citing unspecified "security concerns."

Developers of the marina sued both CDOT and the City of Chicago to be able to move forward.

Then, in November 2023, the long-delayed project officially received the green light from the City of Chicago and the Johnson Administration.

After receiving approval this week from key authorities including the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, the Illinois Department of Transportation, the Illinois EPA, the State Historic Preservation Office, and Chicago’s Department of Transportation, the path was officially cleared for the construction of the marina.

The marina is set to open during the 2025 boating season. Upon opening, it will provide transient docking services to boaters from Chicago, across Lake Michigan and the Great Lakes, as well as those traversing the Great Loop and boating enthusiasts seeking modern amenities in downtown Chicago. NPM will also allocate space for fishing, sailing and diving charters.

"We are very excited to bring this first-ever marina to Navy Pier," said Randy D. Podolsky, developer of Navy Pier Marina. "The marina brings water access to the iconic Navy Pier and the city’s core to boaters from a lake approach. Until now, Navy Pier has been inaccessible to waterborne tourists desiring access to everything the Pier has to offer. We are eagerly anticipating our marina launching a new era of maritime enjoyment for local and visiting yachtspersons alike!"

The marina will have approximately 6,400 linear feet of broadside (side-tie) docking space for boats up to 180 feet long, featuring a blend of fixed and floating piers. Among its offerings are amenities such as personalized concierge services, power and water connections, Wi-Fi access, pump-out facilities and a facility furnished with restrooms, showers, a lounge and a ship's store.

"The addition of a full-service marina means a whole new way to experience all Navy Pier has to offer," said Marilynn Gardner, President and CEO of Navy Pier. "We can’t wait to open our doors to boaters from all over Lake Michigan and the Great Lakes and provide them with the unique opportunity to discover the wonderful restaurants, shops, attractions, and programs that make this lakefront treasure so special."

