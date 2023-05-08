Cow that ran wild in Niles 'senior prank' receives name

A cow that got loose and ran wild in a northwest suburb during a senior prank gone wrong last month has finally been given a name.

Following the cow's capture, she was transferred to Hooved Animal Humane Society in Woodstock where the organization held a naming contest on Facebook.

After much debate, the cow was named Blossom — which seems fitting given that spring is the season of rebirth and renewal.

On April 27, just before 3 a.m., Niles police were called to Northridge Preparatory School for "suspicious" activity involving several students who appeared to be planning a senior prank that involved live animals. The students had bought a cow and pig on Craigslist, and chickens were also being used. However, during the prank, the cow escaped and ran into a nearby neighborhood.

Residents captured footage of the cow running in front of houses, and police officers and a farm worker from Wagner Farms worked together to capture the animal.

While the students involved in the prank were not criminally charged, they were given ordinance violations.

SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 32 ON YOUTUBE

Blossom is still being held at the Hooved Animal Humane Society.

Guy Battista was retrieving something from his car on the morning the cow got loose when he noticed something funny.

"I walk back towards the door and I see the look on my daughter’s face, it’s a weird look on her face," said Battista. "I look behind me and see this massive animal."