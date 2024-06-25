Boy charged with killing retired cop • Northwestern's eye-opening transplant procedure • Ed Burke learns fate

A 16-year-old boy has been charged with murder in connection with the death of a 73-year-old retired Chicago police officer.

Chicago Police Supt. Larry Snelling along with Chief of Detectives Antoinette Ursitti and Cook County State’s Attorney Kim Foxx announced Monday night that the teen faces first-degree murder charges. He will be charged as an adult.

Police are still searching for a second suspect.

The 16-year-old boy is expected to be in court at 11:30 a.m. Tuesday.

Northwestern Medicine performs first awake kidney transplant

Imagine undergoing a life-saving kidney transplant and being awake the entire time. That was the experience for a patient at Northwestern Medicine, marking the hospital's first time performing this type of surgery.

The procedure, called an awake kidney transplant, allowed the patient to be discharged the next day. The patient, 28-year-old John Nicholas, received a single spinal anesthesia shot, similar to what is used during a C-section, instead of general anesthesia. Despite being awake, Nicholas felt no pain and was able to talk and answer questions during the surgery.

"I had been given a lot of sedation for my own comfort. But, you know, I was still able to be somewhat aware of what they were doing, especially when they called out my name and told me about certain milestones they had reached," Nicholas said.

The advantage of keeping the patient awake is a faster recovery. Doctors say the awake kidney transplant can benefit patients who have risks or phobias associated with general anesthesia and can shorten hospital stays, which is why Nicholas was able to go home 24 hours after surgery.

Longtime Chicago Alderman Ed Burke sentenced to prison, fined $2M for corruption convictions

Former Chicago Alderman Ed Burke was sentenced Monday to two years in prison and fined $2 million following his conviction on 13 political corruption charges last December.

A federal jury convicted Burke on 13 corruption counts after hearing allegations that the longest-serving City Council member in Chicago history with a 54-year tenure had used his power to win private law business from developers. The corruption schemes occurred in 2016, 2017 and 2018.

The jury of nine women and three men deliberated for 23 hours over four days before returning its verdict after weighing the testimony of 38 witnesses and hearing more than 100 recordings. Burke was found guilty of racketeering; corruptly soliciting, demanding, accepting, or agreeing to accept things of value; using an interstate facility to promote unlawful activity; and attempted extortion. He was acquitted on one count of conspiracy.

Prosecutors said Burke, who left office in May 2023, used his political clout to pressure people into hiring his private property tax law firm.

Chicago weather: Severe thunderstorms could strike twice Tuesday

A Severe Thunderstorm Watch is in effect for all of the Chicago area Tuesday morning, stretching into northwest Indiana.

The following counties are under a Severe Thunderstorm Watch until 11 a.m.: Cook, DeKalb, DuPage, Will, Kane, Kendall, Lake, Lake (Indiana), and Porter (Indiana). McHenry County is under a Severe Thunderstorm Warning until 6:15 a.m.

Even in the absence of the feared "line" of storms hitting our viewing area later this morning, storms flared up Monday night almost at random with some hail and heavy downpours.

As of this writing, a cluster of strong storms responsible for flooding rains over parts of Kendall and Will counties are drifting through our southernmost counties. An additional storm with hail came to life over McHenry County but has run out of gas moving into Lake County.

Sisters from Wilmington shaking up the wrestling world

Two sisters from Wilmington are taking the wrestling world by storm.

"Her name’s Maleya, I'm Swayze," said eight-year-old Swayze Campbell, sitting next to her identical twin sister.

The Campbell’s dad, Jacob, introduced them to martial arts as soon as they could walk. Then, they transitioned to wrestling when they were five years old.

"As far as kicking, punching, a little bit of grappling, moving around and body mechanics. It was somebody at soccer that said Wilmington has a wrestling club. We were like girls can wrestle? Ok, let's go," Campbell said.

It helps when you have an identical twin to practice and compete against.

Man struck by roller coaster while trying to retrieve keys in restricted area dies: police

An amusement park guest who was hit by a high-speed roller coaster last week has died of his injuries, authorities say.

Wilmington, Ohio, resident Arntanaro Nelson, 38, was struck by the Banshee roller coaster at the Kings Island amusement park in Mason on Wednesday. The park is located around 25 miles northeast of Cincinnati.

Nelson was found with a "critical injury" and was rushed to a hospital for treatment. Ohio officials announced on Monday that Nelson passed away on Friday.

At the time of the incident, the Mason Police Department reported that the victim was in a restricted area of the park at the time of the accident. He was reportedly looking for his keys under the ride.