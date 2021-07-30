Expand / Collapse search

CPS overhauls standardized testing amid COVID academic gap concerns

By Kennedy Hayes
Published 
Chicago Public Schools
A change comes to standardized testing in Chicago Public schools; CPS will drop math and reading tests that have been a key district accountability measure for educators and schools.

CPS will drop math and reading tests due to concerns over how to measure the COVID-19 academic gap.  

Both tests have been a key district accountability measure for educators and schools. 

CPS says schools will be allowed to opt into two new assessments to gauge academic gaps. 

The Measure of Academic Progress, or MAP, math and reading tests have been administered since 2013.

The test changes come as students return to in-person learning this fall.

