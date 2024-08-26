Expand / Collapse search
CPS students start school amid heat wave

Published  August 26, 2024 11:43am CDT
Chicago Public Schools
Excessive heat kicks off school year for Chicago students

Students returned to Chicago Public Schools on Monday amid an Excessive Heat Warning.

CHICAGO - Chicago Public Schools students spent their first day of school in air-conditioned classrooms to escape the extreme heat

Mayor Brandon Johnson and CPS CEO Pedro Martinez rang the bell at Sharon Christa McAuliffe Elementary School and greeted parents and children on the playground. They emphasized the importance of first-day attendance for setting the tone for the entire school year.

Parents shared mixed emotions about sending their children to school for the first time. Michelle Neumann said it was difficult to leave her daughter for a full day of pre-kindergarten. 

Jose Pacheco said it was a perfect day for his first-grade daughter to start school. And fourth grader Jerome Linton said he was excited to meet his teacher, who he predicted would be awesome.

Mayor Johnson and Martinez visited Chalmers STEAM Elementary School, one of three North Lawndale schools implementing aligned STEAM lessons and programming. Despite reports of tension between the mayor and CPS leadership, they appeared to be working together.

Martinez said there was more alignment between CPS and city hall. The district celebrated academic success and record graduation rates. He acknowledged the need for more resources and called for support from local, state, and federal levels.

Due to the extreme heat, parents were advised to dress their children in light clothing. McAuliffe Elementary School requires students to wear uniforms. The district has a facilities team and extra air conditioning units to address any equipment failures. Gym, recess, and after-school activities were moved indoors.