Detectives narrowing in on possible suspect after pregnant woman found dead in Lake Michigan

Questions mount after the discovery of a pregnant woman's body in Lake Michigan.

Yarianna Wheeler, 19, was found about three miles offshore northeast of Lake Bluff Sunrise Beach in Lake Bluff, Illinois.

Now, police are investigating her death as a homicide.

The teen was about six months pregnant at the time of her death. Police believe the last day she was alive was August 10, seen in a surveillance image taken from where she was living in Chicago.

Her body was spotted in Lake Michigan by a fisherman on August 15.

Investigators say Wheeler was stabbed several times and believe she was in the water for about five days.

Police say there was no missing person’s report filed. They were able to identify the body after releasing a sketch to the public.

Investigators say they got a tip from someone who worked where Wheeler was living, saying he recognized the woman in the drawing and said she hadn't been seen in several days.

Lt. Chris Covelli works for the Lake County Sheriff’s Office.

"There was no missing person’s report that was filed with Chicago police or any other police agencies so when we were able to confirm our identity, there was nothing that came up in the system saying she was missing. If it weren’t for the alert, the person who worked where she was living, they called us and let us know, it's possible we wouldn't even know who she was right now," Covelli said.

We're told detectives are narrowing in on who they feel might be responsible, but say no one is in custody just yet.