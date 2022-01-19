Dr. Allison Arwady: Chicago has 'formally passed' omicron peak

Dr. Allison Arwady announced Wednesday that the city of Chicago has officially passed the COVID-19 omicron peak.

"I am very, very pleased to say we have formally passed the omicron peak here in the city of Chicago," Arwady opened the news conference with.

"However, we are a long way from being out of the woods, and it’s really important over the next few weeks and months that we continue to work hard on getting folks vaccinated, getting folks tested, continuing to wear masks because there’s a long way to come down," she added.

"However, I’m really pleased to have seen this turnaround."

Dr. Arwady went on to say that pertaining to the four major metrics that the Chicago Department of Public Health follows, COVID-19 cases are now formally being called "decreasing." Arwady said Chicago is averaging just under 3,000 cases a day.

Test positivity is also decreasing, sitting currently at 12.6 percent. Test positivity peaked on Jan. 1 at 19.6 percent, Arwady said.

The number of Chicago hospital beds currently occupied is just under 1500, which Arwady said is "just gently decreasing."

EVERY US STATE, TERRITORY LISTED ON CHICAGO'S COVID-19 TRAVEL ADVISORY FOR 3RD STRAIGHT WEEK

As for ICU capacity, Arwady says it has stayed in the "high risk or high transmission" category, with an average of just over 300 in the ICU with COVID-19.

In December, Arwady says Chicagoans in emergency rooms being diagnosed with COVID-19 peaked at 671 on the 7th.

Now, the city is seeing 132 Chicagoans in ER rooms being diagnosed with COVID across the city.

"That is still high, numbers remain high, but much better," Arwady said. "So that was our first sign of real progress."

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 32 NEWS APP

Arwady also said COVID-19 hospitalizations across Chicago have begun to plateau.

"Our hospitals are still stretched, make no doubt about that, and the most important thing is getting vaccinated because that is the key thing for helping stay out of the hospital," she said.

"The threat is in no way over, but the news is good in terms of the direction it is turning," she added.

Advertisement

Arwady went on to say that 99.3 percent of COVID-19 cases in Chicago are the omicron variant.