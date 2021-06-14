Drag March for Change hits the streets of Lake View

The annual Drag March for Change was held Sunday in the Lake View neighborhood on the North Side.

The march's focus was on people of color

There were speeches in support of the Black Lives Matter movement and support for transgender people who face violence and discrimination.

Organizers said the march was also a chance to celebrate how far the community has come.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 32 NEWS APP

"We're going to have a lot of celebration during the march, to partake in radical joy, finding joy in times of difficulty, and that helps lead to resilience. And we, the whole LGBTQIA community, is known for their resilience," said Jo Mama, who organized the march.

Advertisement

The marchers want the Chicago Police Department budget cut with the additional money going into social programs.

