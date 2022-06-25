Expand / Collapse search

Early voting in Illinois June primary ends on Monday

June 26, 2022
CHICAGO - Early voting in Illinois' June primary ends on Monday.

Election day is Tuesday, June 28. The ballot includes races for governor, congressional seats, state legislative offices and a variety of local positions.

If you have a mail-in ballot, election officials urge you to return it immediately. If mailed, the ballot must be postmarked by election day. You can also surrender your mail-in ballot and vote in person. 

An earlier version of this story said that early voting ends in Illinois on Sunday. That was incorrect. Early voting ends on Monday. This story was updated on Sunday, June 26, with the correct information.