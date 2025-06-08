Where to eat outside in Chicago this summer, according to OpenTable

The Brief OpenTable released its 2025 list of top restaurants for outdoor dining in Chicago. The list is based on over 10 million diner reviews and demand metrics. Some standouts include RL Restaurant, Rose Mary, and Girl & the Goat.



OpenTable has named 10 Chicago restaurants as top destinations for outdoor dining this summer.

What we know:

As the summer season kicks off, OpenTable released its annual list of Top Restaurants for Outdoor Dining in the U.S., spotlighting 10 Chicago spots where al fresco dining shines.

The list is drawn from more than 10 million verified diner reviews and demand data collected between April 2024 and March 2025.

Chicago—where patio season is short but sweet—ranks among the top U.S. cities for outdoor dining demand, along with Austin, Boston, Los Angeles, New York, and others.

Chicago skyline seen from the outdoor dining area of the Shedd Aquarium. (Photo by: Robert Knopes/UCG/Universal Images Group via Getty Images)

Here are the 10 Chicago restaurants recognized by OpenTable:

Methodology:

OpenTable crafted the list by taking into account diner ratings, five-star review percentage, advance reservations, search traffic, and more.

Check out OpenTable's full study, HERE.