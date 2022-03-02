Ex-Illinois House Speaker Michael Madigan indicted on federal racketeering, bribery charges

Former Illinois House Speaker Michael Madigan was indicted by a federal grand jury Wednesday on racketeering and bribery charges for allegedly using his position to solicit and receive personal financial rewards for himself and his associates.

Madigan, 79, of Chicago, is charged with racketeering conspiracy and individual counts of using interstate facilities in aid of bribery, wire fraud and attempted extortion.

The 22-count indictment accuses Madigan of leading a criminal enterprise for nearly a decade to enhance his political power and financial well-being.

He also allegedly generated income for his political allies and associates.

According to the indictment, Madigan directed the activities of his close friend, co-defendant Michael McClain.

McClain allegedly carried out illegal activities at Madigan’s request.

McClain, 74, of Quincy, is charged with racketeering conspiracy and individual counts of using interstate facilities in aid of bribery and wire fraud.

John R. Lausch, Jr., the U.S. Attorney for the Northern District of Illinois, Emmerson Buie, Jr., Special Agent-in-charge of the FBI Chicago Field Office and Justin Campbell, Special Agent-in-Charge of the IRS-CI Chicago Field Office are all slated to speak at a news conference Wednesday at 4:30 p.m. to announce the charges.

The charges allege that Madigan and McClain caused various businesses, including Commonwealth Edison, to make payments to Madigan’s associates as a reward for their loyalty to Madigan. At times, this was in return for performing little or no legitimate work for the businesses, the indictment said.

Madigan, McClain and other members of the criminal enterprise allegedly solicited benefits from businesses and other private parties as well.

Madigan is accused of engaging in multiple schemes to "reap the benefits of private legal work unlawfully steered to his law firm," prosecutors said.

"Corruption by an elected official and his associates undermines the public’s confidence in our government," said U.S. Attorney Lausch. "The indictment alleges a long-term, multifaceted scheme to use public positions for unlawful private gain. Rooting out and prosecuting the kind of corruption alleged in the indictment will always be a top priority for this office."

Arraignments have not yet been scheduled.

Madigan is now one of the most significant politicians in Illinois history ever to face criminal charges, despite having left office more than a year ago. The news is the culmination of one of the most significant, expansive public corruption investigations Illinois has seen in years, already leaving an indelible mark on state politics by knocking Madigan out of power in January 2021.

Michael Madigan, as speaker of the Illinois House of Representatives and chairman of the Democratic Party of Illinois, speaks to the media following a press conference at the State Capitol in Springfield, Illinois, U.S., on Wednesday, Feb. 18, 2015. Expand

The powerful Southwest Side Democrat had held his seat in the state House of Representatives since 1971 and served as speaker for all but two years between 1983 and 2020.

House Republican Leader Jim Durkin released the following statement in response to former House Speaker Michael Madigan being indicted:

"Illinois deserves better. This is another chapter in the sad story of corruption that has pervaded every corner of the state that was touched by Mike Madigan and his Democrat enablers and has dismantled true democracy in Illinois. Today, the same Democrats who empowered Madigan are still blocking real ethics reform just like they blocked the Special Investigating Committee that was created to get to the bottom of Madigan’s corrupt activities."

ILGOP Chairman Don Tracy also released a statement, saying in part:

"The Illinois Republican Party is committed to exposing and defeating every last Democrat still around that accepted Madigan’s money, voted Madigan’s way, or defended him as the leader of their party. The list of those needing to be held accountable for what happened is long, and it starts with Governor JB Pritzker."

The Sun-Times Media Wire contributed to this report.

