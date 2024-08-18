Fake IDs seized at O'Hare Airport • Sam's Club stabbing • Ford recalls thousands of vehicles

Over 1,000 fake IDs were confiscated at O'Hare International Airport over the past two weeks; a woman was stabbed at a suburban Sam's Club; and Ford issued a "do not drive" advisory for hundreds of thousand of vehicles.

These are the top stories on Fox 32's Week in Review.

CBP officers seize over 1,000 fake driver's licenses at O'Hare International Airport

U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) officers at O’Hare International Airport have found over 40 shipments of counterfeit driver's licenses at the International Mail Facility since August.

While conducting routine package checks, officers zeroed in on counterfeit documents made outside the U.S., which were likely intended to help underage young adults fake their identities. A total of 1,020 counterfeit U.S. driver's licenses were seized over the last two weeks.

FULL STORY.

Three in custody after woman stabbed at suburban Sam's Club: police

A stabbing at a southwest suburban Sam's Club left one woman hospitalized and three people in custody.

The incident happened just after 2:30 p.m. Thursday in a Sam's Club parking lot at 9500 W Joliet Road in Hodgkins.

When officers arrived, they found a woman on the ground, stabbed in the chest.

FULL STORY.

A badge on a vehicle at a Ford dealership in New Lebanon, New York, on Jan. 25. (Angus Mordant/Bloomberg via Getty Images) Expand

Ford issues ‘do not drive’ advisory for 765,000 cars and trucks - includes Mustangs and Rangers

Ford is urging drivers of some of its most popular models – including the iconic Mustang – to stop driving their cars so they can get Takata airbags replaced.

The Dearborn-based motor company issued a do-not-drive advisory for over 765,000 cars and trucks, almost half of which are in the United States – this includes Ford Rangers, Mustangs, Fusion, Edge, and Lincoln MKZ, among others.

FULL STORY.

Cook County corrections deputy arrested for trying to smuggle drug-soaked paper into jail, officials say

A Cook County corrections deputy was arrested Friday morning and appeared in court after dozens of sheets of paper soaked in illegal drugs were found at her home.

Shadonna Jones, 54, of Lynwood, is charged with one count of possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver, a Class 3 felony, according to the Cook County Sheriff’s Office.

FULL STORY.

Chiefs' Chris Jones offers to cover $1.5M in stolen chicken wings to free Cook County woman

Kansas City Chiefs defensive tackle Chris Jones has offered to pay for more than $1.5 million worth of chicken wings stolen by a south suburban school worker in an effort to secure her release from prison.

In a post on X (formerly Twitter) on Tuesday, Jones said he would cover the cost of the stolen chicken wings to free Vera Lidell, 68, who was sentenced to nine years in prison on Friday for the theft.

FULL STORY.

Shawneesha Cobbs

Chicago woman arrested at Indiana Applebee's after argument over 'All You Can Eat' deal: police

A Chicago woman was arrested at an Indiana Applebee's after an argument occurred over an "All You Can Eat" deal earlier this month.

Shawneesha Cobbs, 28, was charged on Aug. 2 with disorderly contact.

At about 8:38 p.m. that day, Portage police officers responded to the Applebee's Bar and Grill at 6211 US Highway 6 for a reported disturbance.

FULL STORY.

Chicago sandwich shop named best in Illinois, according to Yelp

A sandwich shop in Chicago has garnered high praise from Yelp users, earning the title of best sandwich shop in Illinois.

Firenze Italian Street Food, which is located in the city's West Loop neighborhood at 131 N. Clinton Street, brings the flavors of Florence, Italy, to the Midwest with its freshly baked schiacciata bread and a small menu of savory sandwich creations.

FULL STORY.

Record-breaking dive coaster with 'world's steepest drop' coming to Six Flags Great America in Gurnee

A new roller coaster is coming to Six Flags Great America in Gurnee next year!

Wrath of Rakshasa will make its debut in 2025 in the County Fair Section of the park across from ‘Demon.’

FULL STORY.

Every American's Social Security number, address may have been stolen in hack

After a group of hackers claimed to have stolen personal information several months ago from a data broker, a member of the group reportedly shared most of the sensitive data on an online forum for stolen data.

The data includes 2.7 billion records of personal information from Americans including their Social Security numbers and physical addresses, Engadget reported, citing Bleeping Computer.

FULL STORY.

Mysterious bug bites could be from mites feeding on cicada eggs

Insects called "oak leaf itch mites" may be to blame for a spread of red bug bites this summer – and cicadas are serving as unwitting accomplices.

Also known by their scientific name Pyemotes herfsi, the mites usually feed on fly larvae nesting on pin oak leaves, according to the University of Maryland Extension.

FULL STORY.