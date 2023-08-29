FEMA's Cook County disaster relief centers open to serve flood victims

Federal specialists are in Cook County to help flood survivors.

Some residents said they do not even know where to start. On the first day, the disaster recovery center at Morton College opened, it was busy.

Cook County Board President Toni Preckwinkle said federal officials are here to help residents whose homes and lives were turned upside down by torrential rains that flooded Cicero, Berwyn and Chicago.

FEMA is staffing four disaster recovery centers around the county to assist residents who have suffered flood damage.

"These resources are in place to ensure that our residents and our communities can overcome damage suffered between storms and flooding between June 29th and July 2nd," Preckwinkle said. "The opening of these centers not only brings in-person assistance to disaster survivors, but they also bring a sense of hope that our communities are on the road to recovery.

Alicia Carrillo lives in Cicero and said her basement and furnace were damaged and repairs are moving slowly. She talked to a specialist and feels better about her situation.

"They want to estimate and then I come tomorrow to get the estimate and then I can fix it," Carrillo said.

In many cases, residents will have to visit the centers multiple times, but this at least gives them a place to start.