Fireworks shows in Chicago and the suburbs happening on Saturday, July 3rd
Looking for Saturday night fireworks in Chicago and the suburbs this Fourth of July weekend? There are lots of shows to choose from.
Chicago city and suburban locations for fireworks on July 3rd:
- Bridgeview: 9:15 p.m., Commissioners Park, 8100 Beloit Ave.
- Burr Ridge: 9:30 p.m., Walker Park, 7425 S. Wolf Road.
- Chicago: 9:30 p.m., Lakefront.
- Fox Lake: July 3, Lakefront Park, 71 Nippersink Blvd.
- Hawthorn Woods: 9:15 p.m., Community Park, 5 Park View Lane.
- Joliet: Joliet Slammer baseball game, DuPage Medical Group Field, 1 Mayor Art Schultz Drive.
- Lemont: Lemont Centennial Park, 16028 W 127th St.
- Romeoville: Lukancic Middle School, 725 Normantown Road; Volunteer Park, 1100 Murphy Drive; and Discovery Park, 300 S. Highpoint Drive.
- Sandwich: Sandwich Fairgrounds, 1401 Suydam Road.
- Wheaton: DuPage County Fairgrounds, 2015 Manchester Road.
- Wilmette: 9:30 p.m., Gillson Park, entrances from Lake and Michigan Avenues and Sheridan Road.
- Yorkville: After 9 p.m., corner of Route 47 and Countryside Parkway.
Canceled firework shows:
- Evanston: The Evanston Fourth of July Association has voted to cancel the fun run, parade, Palatine Concert Band performance and fireworks planned for July 2021.
- Glendale Heights: The village and the Glendale Heights Founder’s Day Committee announced June 4 that Glendale Heights Fest 2021 has been canceled.
- Hoffman Estates: The Northwest Fourth-Fest has been canceled for 2021, including the Fourth of July parade and fireworks.
- Oak Park: The village of Oak Park announced in early June that it would cancel both the annual Fourth of July parade and fireworks.
- Palatine: The Palatine Jaycees Hometown Fest will be scaled back this year with the parade and fireworks canceled, the organization announced on April 23. Other activities for the Fest and Carnival will still take place July 1-5 in Community Park (250 E. Wood St.).
- Park Ridge: The annual July 3 Fireworks Celebration traditionally held at Maine East High School in northwest suburban Park Ridge has been canceled, with the possibility of a show later in the year.
- Skokie: The town’s previously announced 4th of July Parade and "3-D Fireworks Festival" has been canceled.