Fireworks shows in Chicago and the suburbs happening on Saturday, July 3rd

Looking for Saturday night fireworks in Chicago and the suburbs this Fourth of July weekend? There are lots of shows to choose from.

Chicago city and suburban locations for fireworks on July 3rd:

Bridgeview : 9:15 p.m., Commissioners Park, 8100 Beloit Ave.

Burr Ridge: 9:30 p.m., Walker Park, 7425 S. Wolf Road.

Chicago: 9:30 p.m., Lakefront.

Fox Lake: July 3, Lakefront Park, 71 Nippersink Blvd.

Hawthorn Woods: 9:15 p.m., Community Park, 5 Park View Lane.

Joliet : Joliet Slammer baseball game, DuPage Medical Group Field, 1 Mayor Art Schultz Drive.

Lemont : Lemont Centennial Park, 16028 W 127th St.

Romeoville: Lukancic Middle School, 725 Normantown Road; Volunteer Park, 1100 Murphy Drive; and Discovery Park, 300 S. Highpoint Drive.

Sandwich: Sandwich Fairgrounds, 1401 Suydam Road.

Wheaton : DuPage County Fairgrounds, 2015 Manchester Road.

Wilmette : 9:30 p.m., Gillson Park, entrances from Lake and Michigan Avenues and Sheridan Road.

Yorkville: After 9 p.m., corner of Route 47 and Countryside Parkway.

Canceled firework shows:

