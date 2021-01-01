PHOTOS: First babies of 2021 born at Chicago area hospitals

Several Chicago area mothers ushered in New Year’s Day by giving birth to the first babies of 2021.

Maverick Franco was born 12:01 a.m. at Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn and joins six other siblings. His parents, Kratia and Marlon Franco, hail from Crete in the far south suburbs, according to Advocate Health spokesperson Kristen Johnson. Maverick weighed 7 pounds, 6 ounces, and was 20 inches long.

Three minutes later, at 12:05 a.m., Baby Boy Canniff was born at Condell Medical Center in north suburban Libertyville, Johnson said. His parents, Bridget and John Canniff of Grayslake, haven’t decided yet on his name, but said they’re "Excited to be starting the New Year off with a bundle of joy!" Their child weighs 6 pounds, 11 ounces, and was 18 inches long.

Image 1 of 6 ▼ Mom Kratia welcomes baby boy Maverick, the first baby of 2021

Prentice Women’s Hospital welcomed their first newborn at 12:41 a.m., according to Northwestern Medicine spokeswoman Kara Spak. Madelyn Jessica was born weighing 7 pounds, 9 ounces, and 19.5 inches long. Her parents, Michael and Nicole Woltcheck, are from Chicago, Spak said.

Lutheran General Hospital on the Northwest Side had its first newborn at 1:04 a.m., Johnson said. Baby Girl Gonzalez was born weighing 3 pounds, 3 ounces, to her parents Angelica Gonzalez and Andrew Spence of Mundelein.

Minutes later at 1:08 a.m., Javien was born at Illinois Masonic Medical Center to parents Joseline Cuevas and Jean Rivera of Chicago. Javien weighed 6 pounds, 11 ounces, and was 19 inches long, Johnson said.

Javien joins three other siblings: Janyla, Jaiahlyce and Jaziden.