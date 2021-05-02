Five shot dead, 33 others wounded in weekend gun violence across Chicago

Five people have been killed and 33 others wounded in shootings across Chicago so far this weekend.

In the weekend’s latest deadly shooting, a boy, 17, was driving along West Ferdinand near Cicero in West Garfield Park when someone on the sidewalk opened fire. He was hit in the face and crashed the car into a light pole.

Earlier Sunday afternoon in Humboldt Park on the West Side, a man was shot dead and another wounded.

The men were outside about 2 p.m. on North Ridgeway when someone walked up and opened fire.

One man, 34, died at the hospital. The other man, 40, was in good condition with gunshot wounds to the arm and abdomen.

Late Saturday night, 12 people were shot within the span of two hours citywide.

One man was killed and another critically wounded in a shooting Saturday in Englewood on the South Side.

Just before midnight, the men, 27 and 30, were outside on South Morgan when they were shot. The 27-year-old, Benjamin Dawkins, died at the hospital. The 30-year-old was struck multiple times in the shoulder and was hospitalized in critical condition.

About 45 minutes earlier, a 21-year-old man was shot dead while riding in the front passenger seat of a car in Burnside on the South Side.

Travis Willis, 37, was shot dead during a fight Saturday night in West Pullman on the Far South Side.

Travis Willis was standing outside with a group of people in the 11800 block of South Lafayette Avenue about 10:50 p.m. when he began arguing with another male. They started physically fighting and the other male shot Willis once in the head and took off.

In nonfatal attacks, a 35-year-old woman was critically hurt in a shooting Sunday morning in Brainerd on the South Side.

About 4:05 a.m., she was sitting in the front seat of a vehicle on South Halsted Street when someone in a white pick-up truck began shooting.

A 29-year-old man was shot Sunday while filling up his vehicle at a gas station in East Ukrainian Village.

The man was at a gas station about 2:35 a.m. in the 1900 block of West Augusta Boulevard when a male approached him and opened fire.

A 14-year-old boy was shot Saturday night in Grand Crossing on the South Side.

About 7:05 p.m., he was on the sidewalk in the 7200 block of South Blackstone Avenue, when he was shot.

Another teenage boy was critically hurt in a shooting Friday night in Lawndale.

The boy, 17, was standing in front of a home about 7:35 p.m. in the 1900 block of South Drake Avenue when someone walked up and opened fire. He was hospitalized in critical condition.

At least 27 other people have been hurt in shootings since 5 p.m. Friday.

Last weekend, four people were killed and 21 others wounded in shootings across Chicago.

Sun-Times Media Wire contributed to this report.