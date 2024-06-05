Foxtrot to reopen several locations this summer

Foxtrot plans to reopen several locations in Chicago, Dallas and Austin this summer following abrupt closures earlier this year.

Mike LaVitola, founder of Foxtrot, said he plans to reopen stores in existing locations.

The stores would maintain the same layout and merchandising, focusing on small and local makers.

Chicago-based Dom's Kitchen & Market and Foxtrot Market abruptly closed all stores nationwide on April 23, just a few months after the boutique grocers announced their merger.

The closure affected 33 Foxtrots in Chicago, Dallas, Austin and the DC area and two Dom's Market locations in Chicago. The parent company, Outfox Hospitality, filed for bankruptcy.

Foxtrot was launched in 2014 and opened its first store in 2015.

The official Foxtrot Market Instagram page had all of its posts removed. The account posted its first photo with the caption, "A new Foxtrot with some old friends. Coming soon."

Foxtrot's assets were reportedly purchased by a sole bidder, Further Point Enterprises, for $2.2 million.

According to Crain’s Chicago Business, the purchase didn't include leases but did mean equipment, intellectual property, and inventory.

There has been no news about the two Dom's Market locations that closed along with the Foxtrot stores.