Girl, 15, among 8 shot in Chicago since Friday evening

A 15-year-old girl was among at least eight people wounded in citywide shootings since Friday, 5 p.m.

The teen girl was in an alley about 1:30 p.m. Saturday in the 5900 block of West Patterson Avenue when someone fired shots, Chicago police said. She was shot in the knee and was taken to Community First Medical Center in good condition, police said.

Charges were pending Saturday against a Chicago Transit Authority employee after he allegedly shot a man multiple times during an argument at a Red Line station on the South Side, according to police and CTA officials. Cell phone video that was posted to Twitter appears to show the CTA worker arguing with the man just before the shooting, which police said happened just before 2 a.m. Saturday at the 95th/Dan Ryan station. What led to the argument was not immediately clear. The victim, identified as a 53-year-old man, was taken to University of Chicago Medical Center in critical condition with gunshot wounds to his back, abdomen and left leg, police said. The CTA worker, also 53, was taken into custody, and a weapon was recovered, police said. Charges were still pending Saturday evening.

A person was in custody after a man was shot following an argument Saturday night in South Austin on the Northwest Side. A group of individuals including the man, 32, and a 20-year-old man were arguing inside a house in the 1100 block of North Massasoit Avenueabout 8:40 p.m. when both went outside and the younger man opened fire, police said. The older man was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital with gunshot wounds to the back of the head and left knee, police said. He was listed in critical condition, officials said.