Heat index could reach 110 degrees in some Chicago suburbs on Wednesday

Wednesday will be another broiling day in the Chicago area, especially for people who live and work in suburbs south of I-80.

Dangerously hot temperatures are expected on Wednesday afternoon, with peak heat indices around 105 to 110 degrees and a Heat Advisory in effect south of I-80. Specifically, the Heat Advisory covers:

Wednesday's hot weather follows days of humidity and storms. On Tuesday night, the entire Chicago area was drenched and flooding was widespread. Northwestern McHenry County got more than four inches. Porter County got about 3 inches of rain.

There is a small chance of thunderstorms on Wednesday, especially in the evening.

FOX 32 Meteorologist Mike Caplan said that "cooler" weather is on the horizon next week, when daytime temperatures will top out in the high 80s.

The National Weather Service said that Wednesday's Heat Advisory means: "Be sure to take plenty of breaks if working outside today, drink plenty of fluids, and NEVER leave children and pets unattended in vehicles."