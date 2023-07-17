Historic WWII aircraft land in Chicago area, offering rides to the public

World War II-era aircraft are landing in the Chicago area.

It's one thing to see a historic airplane in a museum, but it's another to see it still flying.

Starting Wednesday, the public will be able to explore five vintage planes from World War II at the DuPage County Airport — and even go for a ride.

FOX 32 Chicago got a tour of the B-29 Superfortress nicknamed Fifi — one of only two B-29s still flying in the world.

A total of five vintage World War II planes, including a B-24 Liberator, landed at the DuPage County Airport Monday. They are part of the nonprofit Commemorative Air Force.

SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 32 ON YOUTUBE

There were 20,000 liberators manufactured. The B-24 Liberator in DuPage County is the only one that’s still flying.

As part of the Airpower History Tour going across the country this summer, for $10 or $20, people can get access to these planes, go inside them and learn their history.

This weekend, there will be rides provided in both the B-24 and B-29.

"There are a lot of airplanes in museums that we can look at. These you can actually get into, take a ride, kick the tires a little bit. Get a little bit of an idea what it would've been like for those young men that flew on these," said Cheryl Hilvert of Commemorative Air Force.

The people flying and maintaining these historic planes are mostly professional airline pilots and crews who volunteer for this work.