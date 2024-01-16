8 Illinois communities secure $2.4M in grants for outdoor recreation expansion

Eight communities in Illinois are set to receive nearly $2.4 million in grants to expand access to outdoor recreation.

The grants are coming from the National Park Service's Land and Water Conservation Fund (LWCF) and will be administered by the Illinois Department of Natural Resources (IDNR).

The LWCF program has the capacity to supply up to 50 percent of a project's funds. When paired with local matching funds, it is anticipated to facilitate over $5.4 million in statewide acquisitions of local park land.

"IDNR is excited to play a small role in helping these exciting outdoors projects become reality," said IDNR Director Natalie Phelps Finnie. "Conserving and protecting our land, water, and recreational opportunities is critical [to] ensuring future generations have access to nature and the outdoors."

The communities that will receive the grants include:

City of Calumet City – $375,000 (Cook County)

The community plans to procure 9.27 acres of land for the expansion of Blues Water Run. Currently spanning seven acres, the park features amenities such as a dog park, an entertainment venue, restroom facilities, a canoe/kayak launch and various other park activities.

CREDIT: CALUMET CITY

Campton Township – $750,000 (Kane County)

Campton Township aims to acquire a 130-acre site, referred to as the Goldenstein Farm, a priority identified over 20 years ago for public open space. Recognized for its old-growth woods, potential for prairie and wetland restoration, wildlife habitat and trail connections between various sites, the addition of this site would establish a corridor exceeding 1,000 acres of habitat linking Campton Township Parks/Open Space with the Kane County Forest Preserve District.

Elba-Salem Park District – $10,000 (Knox County)

There are plans to acquire 4 acres of neighboring land, previously used as a railroad but now vacant, to augment the existing park, which encompasses approximately 6.35 acres. The adjacent property requires excavation for leveling and usability. The expansion by 4 acres will facilitate the establishment of a gravel parking area, tree planting and potential growth of recreational opportunities in the future.

Genoa Township Park District – $102,800 (DeKalb County)

The project includes the acquisition of a 10-acre parcel of farmland adjacent to existing parkland to allow for the expansion of the park district’s largest, most visited park and meet demand outlined in the park district’s 2020-2025 Comprehensive Master Plan.

Village of Minooka – $125,000 (Grundy County)

The acquisition of 0.95 acres adjacent to Veterans Park will result in the connection of multi-use paths, extending the existing Mondamin/Wapella path system. The remaining park area is slated for development as open green space, serving as a buffer between the neighborhood and the industrial buildings to the south.

Plainfield Township Park District – $200,000 (Will County)

There are plans to acquire 6.5 acres of property along the DuPage River to establish a connection between existing segments of the DuPage River Trail. Recognized by the Will County Bikeway plan for its transportation role in linking populations and employment centers, the trail aims to achieve connectivity between Naperville and Channahon, integrating downtowns, employment hubs, regional retail, and parks and recreation areas. This initiative will serve as a crucial link between the current multi-use trails at Riverside Parkway and Sunset Park/Hammel Woods along the DuPage River corridor.

Wauconda Park District – $750,000 (Lake County)

The acquisition of 4.4 acres along Bangs Lake, formerly a privately owned marina and the exclusive access point allowing daily boat launches, has been finalized. Bangs Lake, a 306-acre natural glacier lake in the Fox River watershed, serves as a regional attraction for boaters and anglers. The procurement of this property ensures the preservation of public access to the lake for future generations. The park district plans to sustain marina operations, offering services such as boat slips, daily launches, and rentals for boats, kayaks, and paddleboards. Comprehensive site improvements will address disabled accessibility, parking, boat slips, and overall site aesthetics.

Wheaton Park District – $60,000 (DuPage County)

The acquisition of a 0.78-acre parcel on the south side of Lincoln Marsh has been completed. The parcel, measuring approximately 30 feet wide by 1,000 feet long, currently features two sections of path connecting to the Lincoln Marsh.