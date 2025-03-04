Illinois congressman expects 'attack on Chicago' at Johnson hearing

The Brief Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson will testify before the House Oversight Committee at a Sanctuary Cities hearing, facing scrutiny from high-profile members of Congress. Johnson has been preparing in Washington, D.C., with support from former Chicago mayors Rahm Emanuel and Lori Lightfoot. Rep. Raja Krishnamoorthi plans to use the hearing to highlight the benefits of immigration to the economy.



Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson is set to testify before the House Oversight Committee on Wednesday as part of a hearing on sanctuary cities.

Johnson will be joined by fellow mayors Eric Adams of New York, Michelle Wu of Boston, and Mike Johnston of Denver.

The hearing is expected to include tough questions from some of the committee's more vocal members, including Reps. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.), Jim Jordan (R-Ohio), Lauren Boebert (R-Colo.), Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.), and Jasmine Crockett (D-Texas).

Rep. Raja Krishnamoorthi (D-Illinois), the only Illinois congressman on the panel, said the hearing could turn into "an attack on Chicago." However, he plans to serve as a friendlier voice on the panel, using his time to emphasize the benefits of immigration to the city and the national economy.

"I think Mayor Johnson should tell a story, should be able to answer the questions fully," Krishnamoorthi said.

Johnson has been in Washington, D.C., since Monday, preparing for the hearing with guidance from former Chicago mayors Rahm Emanuel and Lori Lightfoot.

Lightfoot has reportedly offered extensive coaching, encouraging Johnson to present Chicago in a positive light.

Krishnamoorthi acknowledges it might be a no-win situation for Johnson, who is party to the Trump Justice Department lawsuit against the city over its sanctuary status.

Krishnamoorthi plans to use his time in the spotlight to highlight the benefits of immigration to the city and nation’s economy.

"I want to make sure our legal immigration system is here for generations and Americans benefit as a consequence," Krishnamoorthi, a son of Indian immigrants, said.

Mayor Johnson will testify Wednesday morning before the committee. The hearing starts at 9 a.m. CST.

